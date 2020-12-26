BidaskClub Upgrades China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NYSE:COE opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.51 million, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. FIL Ltd grew its position in China Online Education Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,121,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 339,186 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in China Online Education Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 206,450 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in China Online Education Group by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 124,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88,570 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in China Online Education Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

