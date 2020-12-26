BidaskClub Upgrades China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
NYSE:COE opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.51 million, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $37.19.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.
About China Online Education Group
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.