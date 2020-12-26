BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.71. BioCorRx shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 3,506 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant.

