Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,605 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Biogen were worth $87,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Biogen by 108.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Biogen by 413.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 340,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 49.0% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Biogen by 223.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $248.89 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

