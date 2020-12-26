Bitcloud Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $100,626.51 and approximately $66.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 112.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,343,897 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.