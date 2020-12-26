Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $950,978.94

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $950,978.94 and $7,648.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00263885 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00033384 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

