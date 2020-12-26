BitGreen Reaches Market Cap of $3.60 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. BitGreen has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $32,960.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00013212 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001754 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009854 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008784 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002977 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,939,009 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.