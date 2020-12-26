BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackBerry recorded healthy third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with non-GAAP earnings beating consensus estimate. The company continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. It is witnessing strong demand for the Spark business. BlackBerry has inked a deal with AWS for a cloud-connected software platform that is likely to redefine the dynamics of the automotive industry. With a holistic growth model, the company aims to expand its market leadership in the enterprise mobility segment. However, BlackBerry faces intense competition from key players with macro challenges in the auto and other embedded sectors. High research and development expenses for new products and technological obsolescence remain major headwinds. Forex woes and high capital investments weigh on near-term profitability.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.39.

NYSE BB opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 24,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $107,268.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 34,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $159,261.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 376,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,250.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,428. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,113,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 297,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackBerry by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 2,552,086 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 923,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

