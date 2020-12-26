BlackRock Inc. Acquires 30,201 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.44% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCSF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 4,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 18,204 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.15 million, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.21 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

