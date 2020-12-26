BlackRock Inc. Acquires 41,425 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of DouYu International worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DouYu International in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in DouYu International in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of DOYU opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOYU shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded DouYu International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.