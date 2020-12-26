BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 210,137 IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 210,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

Separately, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

IBEX opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.23 million and a PE ratio of 23.90. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

