BlackRock Inc. Buys 41,425 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of DouYu International worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 683.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,639 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,738,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DouYu International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after acquiring an additional 627,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in DouYu International by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 803,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 513,793 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised DouYu International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.