BlackRock Inc. Invests $3.23 Million in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

Separately, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $369.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

