BlackRock Inc. Purchases 9,360 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

