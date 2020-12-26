BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.68% of Delta Apparel worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 63.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

DLA opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

