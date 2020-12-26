BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,562 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.56% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $255,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

HOV opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.

