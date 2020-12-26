BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,338,538 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,338,538 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.18% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,124,294 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. BidaskClub raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

