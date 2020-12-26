Bloom Burton Lowers CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) to Hold

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by research analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Monday, November 16th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

In other CRH Medical news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $132,394 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CRH Medical by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CRH Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CRH Medical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CRH Medical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 109,282 shares in the last quarter.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

