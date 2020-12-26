bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.67.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 296,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.96. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.73) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in bluebird bio by 14.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

