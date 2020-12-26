BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) (LON:BCPT) Shares Down 0.1%

BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) (LON:BCPT)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.40 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 78.20 ($1.02). Approximately 513,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,033,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.30 ($1.02).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The company has a market cap of £625.10 million and a P/E ratio of -27.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L)’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.14%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

