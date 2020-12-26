BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.62

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.62 and traded as high as $44.00. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) shares last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 2,729,707 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNP. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.48 ($53.51).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.67.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Company Profile (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit