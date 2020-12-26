BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.62

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.62 and traded as high as $44.00. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) shares last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 2,729,707 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNP. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.48 ($53.51).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.67.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.