BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 12th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE DHF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

