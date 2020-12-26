Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC raised shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

