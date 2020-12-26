BoringDAO (BOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $844,295.00

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $221.21 or 0.00858594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $844,295.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00130511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00020293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00208788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00644324 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00338527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00092305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00058158 BTC.

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

