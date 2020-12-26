Bottos (BTO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,521.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. Bottos has a market cap of $761,337.71 and approximately $50,521.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Bibox and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00043837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00034290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00308458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OTCBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, LBank, BigONE and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

