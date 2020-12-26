BoutsPro (BOUTS) Achieves Market Cap of $38,098.33

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $38,098.33 and approximately $50,040.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00042591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00292407 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00031756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

