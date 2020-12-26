BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives $12.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.63.

BPMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

BPMP stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

