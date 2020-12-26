BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on BPMP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE BPMP opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after buying an additional 2,357,523 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,397,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 120,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 104,680 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

