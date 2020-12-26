BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $539.13 Million

Brokerages expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report $539.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.83 million. BrightView reported sales of $570.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.91. 66,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,293. BrightView has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.40.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.