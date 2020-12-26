Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 8,813 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

