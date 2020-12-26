Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 202,663 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

DCOM stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $528.11 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.