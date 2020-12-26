Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.