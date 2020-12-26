Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRF during the third quarter worth $59,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.85. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

