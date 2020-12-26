British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,743.67

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,743.67 and traded as high as $2,748.00. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) shares last traded at $2,730.00, with a volume of 790,543 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

The stock has a market cap of £62.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,747.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,741.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

About British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

