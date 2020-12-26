(BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $312,386.15

(BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $312,386.15 and traded as high as $341,000.00. (BRK.A) shares last traded at $340,262.25, with a volume of 205 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of (BRK.A) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340,399.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312,582.86. The company has a market capitalization of $530.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.87.

(BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3,453.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter. (BRK.A) had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%.

(BRK.A) Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

