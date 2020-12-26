Brokerages Anticipate Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will post sales of $800.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $706.80 million and the highest is $894.07 million. Meritor posted sales of $901.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.99. 92,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,836. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. Meritor has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $256,552.02. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.