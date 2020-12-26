Brokerages Anticipate Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Smart Sand reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

SND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 177.6% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SND opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

