Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.12. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $759,280 over the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,049. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.