Brokerages Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 76,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,101. The company has a market capitalization of $976.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

