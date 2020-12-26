Brokerages Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). ChromaDex also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 161,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,201. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $308.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 13.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the third quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 478.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

