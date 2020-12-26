Brokerages Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.78. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $124,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 39.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113,449 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

