Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

DAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 10.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 358,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. Dana has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

