Brokerages Set ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $13.30

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN stock remained flat at $$15.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,427. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.36 million, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1,082.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 9,345,200.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 93,452 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.