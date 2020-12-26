Brokerages Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Target Price at $18.59

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. BidaskClub downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.