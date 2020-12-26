Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $17.15

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.95. 455,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,317. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

