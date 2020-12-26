Brokerages Set Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) PT at $43.00

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Experian alerts:

OTCMKTS EXPGY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. Experian has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.