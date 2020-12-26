Brokerages Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Target Price at $42.96

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 393,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,967. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.