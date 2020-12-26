Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Price Target at $92.80

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.36. 115,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 84,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

