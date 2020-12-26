Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target at $8.63

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of LUNMF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,739. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

