Brokerages Set Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) PT at $9.81

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OESX. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 75,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.31 and a beta of 2.66. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

