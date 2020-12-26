Brokerages Set Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Price Target at $24.20

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plantronics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics by 943.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,720 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Plantronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 295,865 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

